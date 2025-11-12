Askarov will defend the road net against Minnesota on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Askarov is coming off a 38-save performance in Saturday's 3-1 win over Florida. He has won three straight outings to improve to 4-4-1 this season while surrendering 32 goals on 287 shots. Minnesota ranks 20th in the league with 2.88 goals per game this campaign.