Askarov will be between the pipes on the road against the Islanders on Tuesday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic have been splitting the workload for the Sharks to start the season and it seems that trend will continue heading into Tuesday's road clash. In his two outings this year, the 23-year-old Askarov remains winless, going 0-1-1 with a 6.45 GAA and .833 save percentage. Given the young team around him and split share in the crease, Askarov could struggle to put up wins this year, making him a mid-range fantasy option at best.