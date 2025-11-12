Askarov stopped 28 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Askarov was a late choice to start the game -- earlier in the day, Alex Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate. Despite the short notice, Askarov delivered an excellent performance in his fourth straight win. During the streak, he's allowed a total of five goals on 136 shots, with two of the wins coming in overtime. Overall, the 23-year-old is really starting to find a groove at the NHL level. He's up to 5-4-1 with a 3.29 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 10 outings, but he's trending straight up during the Sharks' hot stretch. They've got a couple of favorable road matchups on deck, as they visit the Flames on Thursday and the Kraken on Saturday.