Askarov stopped 28 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Kraken.

Askarov has now won three of his last four outings. He's been sharp in his last two victories, stopping 64 of 67 shots to take down the Avalanche and the Kraken. Askarov is up to 3-4-1 with a 3.88 GAA and an .874 save percentage over eight outings this season. Askarov did have one stretch of starting three straight games, but he's gone back to alternating with Alex Nedeljkovic since then. Both goalies should get a turn between the pipes with an upcoming back-to-back set, as the Sharks are hosting the Jets on Friday and the Panthers on Saturday.