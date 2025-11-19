Askarov stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Askarov allowed more than one goal for the first time in five outings, but Macklin Celebrini's hat trick lifted the Sharks to the win. Askarov has taken leaps forward this year alongside the rest of the young Sharks, and he's played his way into being a reliable fantasy goalie. The 23-year-old is at 6-5-1 with a 2.99 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 12 starts. The Sharks will get a firm test in their next game, which is at home versus the Kings on Thursday.