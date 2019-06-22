Sharks' Yegor Spiridonov: Reliable Russian off to San Jose

Spiridonov was drafted 108th overall by the Sharks at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

While most Russian players are known for their skill, Spiridonov's biggest asset is his reliability. He has terrific size (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) and excels on faceoffs. Spiridonov should be able to chip in some offense here and there, but it will be more the result of hard work and determination as opposed to individual talent. Spiridonov is the rare Russian prospect who is more floor than ceiling. Now San Jose must set about trying to get him over to North America.