Sawchenko stopped 20 of 21 shots after replacing James Reimer to begin the second period of Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Penguins.

It was an awkward way to make his NHL debut, but Sawchenko acquitted himself well under tough circumstances. The 24-year-old will likely return to the AHL once Adin Hill (COVID-19) is ready to rejoin the Sharks, but with Reimer struggling badly right now, Sawchenko could get his first start at the top level Tuesday in Detroit.