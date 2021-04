Sawchenko signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Monday.

The Sharks sent Devan Dubnyk to Colorado on Sunday, so Sawchenko's contract is important for organizational depth in the blue paint. The 23-year-old has been playing for AHL San Jose this year, posting a .917 save percentage and a 2.18 GAA through three appearances. Sawchenko is expected to continue his development with the minor-league affiliate for the rest of this season.