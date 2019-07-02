Sharks' Zachary Gallant: Bags entry-level deal
Gallant signed a three-year, entry-level contract with San Jose on Tuesday.
Gallant was selected by the Red Wings in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft, but was never able to secure a deal with the club. The 20-year-old notched 25 points in 30 games with OHL Peterborough last season. Heading into the 2019-20 campaign, the center figures to spend the year in the minors furthering his development and likely won't be a call-up candidate any time soon.
