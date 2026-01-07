Ostapchuk scored a goal on four shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Ostapchuk has scored twice over his last four games. He's been over 10 minutes of ice time in four of the last seven contests, including a season-high 12:25 in Tuesday's game after Ty Dellandrea (lower body) left the contest early. Ostapchuk now has three points, 19 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-1 rating through 20 appearances this season in a fourth-line role.