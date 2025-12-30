Ostapchuk scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Ostapchuk's tally at 13:47 of the third period ended up being a necessary insurance goal. It stood as the game-winner after Troy Terry answered later in the frame. Ostapchuk is up to two points, 12 shots on net, 49 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 17 appearances this season. He has primarily filled a fourth-line role, and that's on a part-time basis, though he should have some security since the Sharks aren't currently carrying an extra healthy forward.