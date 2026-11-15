Ostapchuk scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Mammoth.

Ostapchuk ended an eight-game point drought with the tally. He was scratched twice in that span, but he has emerged as the Sharks' preferred fourth-line center this season. Ostapchuk is at two goals, 21 shots on net, 49 hits, 13 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 20 appearances. While he may continue to play regularly, he won't generate enough offense to help in most fantasy formats.