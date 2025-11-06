Ostapchuk was summoned by the Sharks on Thursday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Ostapchuk has two goals and three points in nine appearances with AHL San Jose in 2025-26. Michael Misa (lower body) has already been ruled out for Friday's clash against Winnipeg, while William Eklund (lower body) is questionable for the game. If Eklund can't play, and Ryan Reaves (lower body) isn't ready to be activated off injured reserve, then Ostapchuk will probably play Friday in a bottom-six capacity.