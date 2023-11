Despres agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Nottingham Panthers on Monday, per BBC Nottingham.

Despres played in 193 NHL games for the Penguins and Ducks, registering six goals and 37 assists along the way, but has been playing in Europe for the last five years. Selected by Pittsburgh with the 30th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, the 32-year-old blueliner never really lived up to his billing when he came out of the QMJHL.