The Blackhawks have not extended Koekkoek a qualifying offer, so he'll hit the open market Friday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Chicago has several prospects that should be ready to make the jump to the NHL next season, including Nicolas Beaudin and Ian Mitchell, so this isn't entirely surprising. Koekkoek is a decent option for a seventh defenseman, so he should catch on with a new club relatively quickly.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Assists on equalizer•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Rare multi-point effort•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Helps out on early goal•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Manages helper in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Collects helper in win•
-
Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Finally cracks lineup•