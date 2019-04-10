The NHLPA has filed an appeal on behalf of Voynov, who has been suspended for the entire 2019-20 campaign due to "unacceptable off-ice conduct," Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Formerly with the Kings, Voynov pled no contest to a domestic violence charge in October of 2014 and was ultimately deported from the United States. The defenseman sought reinstatement into the NHL for the campaign that just ended, but that didn't come to fruition, and now Voynov can only hope that his appeal with an independent arbiter yields more favorable results.