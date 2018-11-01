Slava Voynov: Applies for reinstatement
Voynov has applied to be reinstated and eligible to sign with an NHL team, Dennis Bernstein of The Professional Hockey Writers' Association reports.
Voynov was deported from the United States following a no contest plea to a domestic violence charge in October of 2014 and has spent the past three seasons playing in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg. If the blueliner is cleared to return to the NHL, it's unclear whether he would need to rejoin the Kings or if he could sign with any NHL team.
