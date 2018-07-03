Slava Voynov: Criminal record expunged
Voynov had his misdemeanor domestic abuse conviction dismissed Monday, and this could improve his chances of being reinstated into the NHL, the Los Angeles Times reports.
The domestic abuse conviction reportedly stems from an incident of "corporal injury to a spouse" in 2015. Voynov -- who played for the Kings for parts of four seasons between 2011-14 -- ended up in jail for nearly two months, and he voluntarily moved back to his native Russia to avoid deportation. It sounds like the next step for Voynov is to have a hearing with Gary Bettman, the NHL's Deptuy Commissioner, to try and get reinstated. Now 28 years old, Voynov has compiled 18 goals and 67 assists over 190 career contests in the NHL.
