Slava Voynov: Given clearance to apply for work visa
Voynov, who's hoping for NHL reinstatement after tending to legal matters, can apply for a work visa July 2, Igor Eronko of Sport-Expressreports.
If he does get reinstated, Voynov should make his way back to the Kings. The defenseman recorded 18 goals and 63 assists over 190 games with Los Angeles between 2011-15, though he pleaded no contest to a domestic violence charge stemming from an October 2014 arrest and voluntarily left the country. Now, he's looking for a clean slate in the NHL following three seasons with St. Petersburg SKA of the KHL. The defenseman is known as a solid playmaker, but there are still pieces that need to fall into place before he can be taken seriously in the fantasy realm.
