Slava Voynov: Little movement on possible reinstatement
Voynov, formerly with the Kings, could eventually return to the NHL, but he must be reinstated by the league following his voluntary deportation to Russia and having served 90-day jail sentence in September of 2015 for spousal abuse, ESPN reports.
Deputy NHL commissioner Billy Daly reportedly told ESPN that it's too early for the league to decide whether Voynov is allowed back in the league, and there's no guarantee that that a team would be interested in obtaining a player with a checkered past. Now 28 years old, Voynov accumulated 81 points (18 goals, 63 assists) in 190 career games with Los Angeles between 2011-15.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...