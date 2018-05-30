Voynov, formerly with the Kings, could eventually return to the NHL, but he must be reinstated by the league following his voluntary deportation to Russia and having served 90-day jail sentence in September of 2015 for spousal abuse, ESPN reports.

Deputy NHL commissioner Billy Daly reportedly told ESPN that it's too early for the league to decide whether Voynov is allowed back in the league, and there's no guarantee that that a team would be interested in obtaining a player with a checkered past. Now 28 years old, Voynov accumulated 81 points (18 goals, 63 assists) in 190 career games with Los Angeles between 2011-15.