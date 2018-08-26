Voynov has not obtained clearance to rejoin the NHL after having his criminal record expunged, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

The defenseman pleaded no contest to a domestic violence charge stemming from an October 2014 incident and was hoping to make his way back into the NHL after playing out parts of three seasons in his native Russia, representing SKA St. Petersburg. Voynov has collected 18 goals and 63 assists over 190 career games with the Kings, but fantasy owners shouldn't count on him skating in North America in 2018-19, let alone making a fantasy impact doing so.