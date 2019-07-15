Voynov (suspension) agreed to term on a one-year contract with Avangard Omsk (KHL) on Saturday.

Voynov was facing a suspension for the first 41 games of the 2019-20 NHL season, assuming he could find a team to sign him, so instead, the defender will return to the KHL. Due to his off-ice issues, the 29-year-old didn't play during 2018-19, but did manage nine goals and 14 helpers in 39 games with SKA St. Petersburg two year ago. At this point, it's hard to imagine Voynov will make a return to the NHL in the future, but will have to serve his half-season suspension if he ever does.