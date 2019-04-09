Voynov will be suspended for the entire 2019-20 campaign due to unacceptable off-ice conduct.

Voynov's absence from the NHL dates back to 2014 when he pled no contest to a domestic violence charge. He played three seasons in the KHL with St. Petersburg, but the 29-year-old blueliner didn't have a home at all last season. Voynov's playing status will be restored after next season -- barring a reversal via appeal -- but it remains to be seen if the Kings, who still own the rights to Voynov will be interested in him.