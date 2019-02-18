Slava Voynov: Won't be reinstated before deadline
Voynov's application for reinstatement is not expected to be ruled on prior to the NHL trade deadline, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
The decision by Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly effectively rules out any chance for Voynov to play this season. The Russian winger hasn't been playing anywhere in 2018-19, which could limit his options even if he is cleared by the league to play. At this point, the 29-year-old may have to admit his hope of returning to the NHL is over.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...