Voynov's application for reinstatement is not expected to be ruled on prior to the NHL trade deadline, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

The decision by Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly effectively rules out any chance for Voynov to play this season. The Russian winger hasn't been playing anywhere in 2018-19, which could limit his options even if he is cleared by the league to play. At this point, the 29-year-old may have to admit his hope of returning to the NHL is over.