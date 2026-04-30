Milano signed a one-year contract with SC Bern of the Swiss National League on Wednesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Milano was held to eight points over 31 appearances for the Capitals this season, and he ended the year in the AHL. Given the winger's declining usage in recent years, this may be the last we've seen of him in the NHL, though that's far from a given since he's just entering his age-30 season in 2026-27.