Spencer Abbott: Inks deal with Swiss club
Abbott has signed with Swiss hockey club Kloten, TSN reports.
Abbott at least impressed the bosses running the Maple Leafs, Ducks, Blackhawks and Devils enough to play in their respective minor-league systems, but the undrafted winger only ended up in two NHL games since the Leafs took a chance on him as a free agent in 2011-12. The 29-year-old is a terrific passer who should turn heads in Switzerland, though it appears his NHL hopes are dashed.
