Spencer Knight: Posts shutout at World U-18's

Knight stopped all 21 shots he faced in Team USA's 6-0 shutout of Finland in quarterfinal action at the Under-18 World Championship in Sweden on Thursday.

It was Knight's best game of the tournament. He kept things close in the early going before his teammates blew the game open late in period two. Eligible for the 2019 NHL Entry Draft in June, Knight is the best goaltending prospect available since Ilya Samsonov went 22nd overall to Washington in 2015. NHL clubs have become increasingly hesitant to spend first round draft picks on goalies, but Knight will almost certainly be an exception to that rule. Don't be surprised if some team trades up in the back half of Round 1 to secure Knight's services.