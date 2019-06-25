Watson isn't expected to receive a qualifying offer from Chicago prior to Tuesday's deadline, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Watson was unable to hold onto a spot on AHL Rockford's roster after being acquired by the Blackhawks from LA in late February, so it's no surprise that Chicago is fine with cutting him loose. The 2014 seventh-round pick will hope to catch on with a new organization's AHL affiliate in 2019-20.

More News
Our Latest Stories