Skorvanek will defend the Slovakian crease versus Italy on Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Slovakia will give Samuel Hlavaj a breather after Hlavaj was outstanding in allowing only one goal on 40 shots in a 4-1 upset win over Finland on Wednesday. Skorvanek has played the last two seasons with Hradec Kralove of the Czech League, posting a 24-14-0 record, with a 1.95 GAA and a ,923 save percentage in 39 appearances.