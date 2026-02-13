Skorvanek turned aside 20 shots in Slovakia's 3-2 win over Italy in Olympic round-robin action Friday.

Making his first start of the tournament, Skorvanek blanked the home team until late in the second period, when Matthew Bradley beat him for a power-play goal, and the netminder made sure Slovakia never trailed in the game. Skorvanek is expected to return to the bench in favor of Samuel Hlavaj for Saturday's game against Sweden.