Head coach Glen Gulutzan said Wednesday that Erne (lower body) could play during the Stars' upcoming road trip, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Stars are slated to play in San Jose on Thursday and in Anaheim on Friday, and Erne could be cleared to suit up in at least one of the legs of the back-to-back set. Over 14 regular-season appearances this year, Erne has recorded two goals, an assist, 44 hits, seven blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 9:37 of ice time.