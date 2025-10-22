Erne notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Erne has played regularly to start 2025-26 after signing a two-way contract on the eve of the season. The 30-year-old winger has a helper, two shots on net, 16 hits, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across three appearances while filling a fourth-line role. He'll likely lose his place in the lineup once the Stars are healthier, but he's provided physicality in limited minutes to help fill gaps early in the campaign.