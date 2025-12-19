Erne (lower body) will be in action versus the Ducks on Friday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Erne will suit up for the first time since Nov. 11 versus the Senators, a stretch of 18 games on long-term injured reserve due to his lower-body problem. Prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old winger notched two goals and one assist in 14 outings. With Erne back in action, Colin Blackwell will serve as a healthy scratch Friday.