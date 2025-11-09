Erne scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Erne's tally tied the game at 4-4 in the third period, and Sam Steel scored less than a minute later to put the Stars ahead. The 30-year-old Erne has been a bottom-six regular for Dallas this season as the team navigates some early injuries. He's earned three points, nine shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-1 rating over 12 contests. He was limited to just two points over 24 regular-season outings in 2023-24 with the Oilers, which was his previous NHL action after spending all of 2024-25 in the minors.