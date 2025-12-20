Erne scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Friday's 8-3 win over the Ducks.

Erne was able to chip in a goal late in the second period. The 30-year-old returned from an 18-game absence due to a lower-body injury and saw 11:25 of ice time. Erne may not be an everyday presence in the lineup, but he offers a physical angle that isn't present with many of the Stars' other forwards. He's earned three goals, one assist, 14 shots on net and 47 hits through 15 outings this season.