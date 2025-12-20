default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Erne scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Friday's 8-3 win over the Ducks.

Erne was able to chip in a goal late in the second period. The 30-year-old returned from an 18-game absence due to a lower-body injury and saw 11:25 of ice time. Erne may not be an everyday presence in the lineup, but he offers a physical angle that isn't present with many of the Stars' other forwards. He's earned three goals, one assist, 14 shots on net and 47 hits through 15 outings this season.

More News