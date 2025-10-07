Erne agreed to terms on a one year, two-way contract with the Stars on Tuesday.

Erne hasn't suited up in the NHL since 2023-24, when he notched one goal, one assist and 68 hits over 24 regular-season games with the Oilers. The 30-year-old forward could earn a depth role with the Stars out of the gate due to the injuries to Jamie Benn (upper body) and Oskar Back (undisclosed). However, Erne had just one assist over 10 appearances with AHL Hartford in 2024-25, so he'd need to earn a spot on Dallas' roster.