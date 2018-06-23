Stars' Adam Mascherin: Former second-rounder falls in return to draft
Mascherin was drafted 100th overall by the Stars at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Originally the 38th overall pick by the Panthers in 2016, Mascherin elected not to sign with Florida and instead reentered the draft. The relationship between the two parties soured quickly and while Florida attempted to trade Mascherin's rights, they found no takers at their asking price. Over the past few seasons, Mascherin has proven to be an elite goal scorer at the OHL level. He has posted 110 goals over the past three seasons for Kitchener and there is no doubt that the 20-year-old has an NHL-ready shot. While not very tall at 5-foot-9, Mascherin is extremely hard to knock off the puck and makes his living in the slot. He may ultimately be nothing more than a very good junior player, but Mascherin has earned an opportunity to showcase his abilities at the professional level. He should begin this coming season in the AHL.
