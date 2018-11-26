Mascherin had a hat trick and added an assist in AHL Texas's 7-3 rout of San Antonio on Sunday.

After scoring just three times in his first 16 games for Texas, Mascherin matched that total in just over 16 minutes on Sunday. Originally a second-round pick of Florida in 2016, Mascherin never signed with the Panthers and after reentering the draft, was selected 100th overall by Dallas this past June. He was a big time scorer in his OHL days and he has a bomb of a shot, but Mascherin's below-average foot speed severely limits his potential. He has the look of a up-and-down guy.