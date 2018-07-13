Mascherin inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Friday.

Mascherin had a slight drop in production last season, as he managed 86 points in 67 outings (14 fewer points than 2016-17). Originally drafted by the Panthers with the 38th pick of the 2016 NHL Draft, the winger never signed with Florida and re-entered the 2018 NHL Draft, in which he was selected in the fourth round by Dallas. Having aged out of juniors, the 20-year-old figures to link up with AHL Texas for the bulk of the upcoming campaign.