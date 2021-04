Scheel signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Stars on Thursday.

Scheel, 21, posted a 20-4-1 record with a 1.74 GAA and a .931 save percentage in his junior season with the University of North Dakota. The goaltender is joining AHL Texas on an amateur tryout for the remainder of 2020-21, while his professional contract will kick in next year. The Ohio native went undrafted, but will now challenge the likes of Landon Bow and Colton Point with the minor-league team.