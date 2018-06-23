Stars' Albin Eriksson: Hulking Swede headed to Dallas

Eriksson was drafted 44th overall by the Stars at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Eriksson has a lot of NHL-caliber tools, but he is still learning how to put it all together on a nightly basis. Eriksson won't turn 18 years old until the middle of July, but he is already 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. He makes more plays off the rush than from the top of the crease, which is strange given his size and the fact he's nothing more than an average skater. He does protect the puck well to give his team extra looks in the offensive zone. Eriksson looks like the type of prospect that will either be a home run pick or a complete bust.