Petrovic scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Petrovic was on the second pairing alongside the returning Thomas Harley (lower body) for this contest. That shows just how much trust Petrovic has gained amid the Stars' ongoing defensive injury woes. For the season, the 33-year-old is at two goals, nine points, 37 shots on net, 44 hits, 46 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 29 appearances. He's unlikely to score enough for managers in standard fantasy formats, but he's physical enough to help in banger leagues. Six of his nine points have come over his last 15 games.