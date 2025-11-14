Petrovic scored a goal, blocked three shots and went plus-5 in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Canadiens.

The Stars dominated the contest, and Petrovic was able to get a season-high 18:51 of ice time as the team rested its key players later in the contest. The goal was his first in the NHL since the 2017-18 regular season when he was with the Panthers, though he did score once during the Stars' playoff run this past spring. The 33-year-old defenseman is up to four points, 17 shots on net, 24 hits, 16 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances, and he looks to be a lock for third-pairing minutes at least until Nils Lundkvist (lower body) is healthy.