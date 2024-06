Petrovic signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Stars on Friday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

The veteran defenseman played only one regular-season game with the Stars this season -- the first NHL action he had seen since the 2018-19 campaign, when he played 35 games split between Edmonton and Florida. The Stars used Petrovic in seven playoff games this season and while he was unable to pick up a point, he managed 14 hits and four blocked shots.