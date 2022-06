Petrovic signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Stars on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Petrovic spent all of the 2021-22 campaign with AHL Texas, logging 19 points in 71 contests. The defenseman hasn't gotten into an NHL game since 2018-19, so this is more of a depth move for the Stars. Petrovic shouldn't be expected to see much time with the big club unless a number of injuries arise on the Dallas blue line.