Petrovic notched an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Lightning.

The helper was Petrovic's first point of the season. The 33-year-old has added 10 shots on net, 16 hits, 13 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-5 rating over nine appearances. The assist was his first point in an NHL game since the 2018-19 campaign. Petrovic has a good chance of staying in the lineup throughout the absence of Nils Lundkvist (lower body).