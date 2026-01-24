Petrovic was scratched for the fourth time in nine games in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Petrovic played regularly for much of the first half of the season, but he's in a 17-game point drought currently. The 33-year-old defenseman's slump also coincides with the Stars getting healthier on the blue line -- they're missing only Lian Bichsel (lower body) at this time, though Ilya Lyubushkin is battling a lower-body injury sustained in Friday's contest. That could open the door for Petrovic again. He'll look to add to his totals of nine points, 50 shots on net, 77 hits, 67 blocked shots and 47 PIM through 46 appearances when he gets his next chance to play.