Radulov (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday.

Radulov was expected to play in Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, but instead, he received an extra day of rest. The 34-year-old will return to the lineup for Sunday's rematch against the Blue Jackets, and he'll likely serve in a top-six role. Radulov was off to a hot start prior to this injury, collecting three goals and eight assists across the first eight games.