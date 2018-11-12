Stars' Alexander Radulov: Activated off injured reserve

Radulov (lower body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Monday's matchup with Columbus, per the NHL media site.

Radulov was already confirmed as being in the lineup by coach Jim Montgomery, but needed to be officially activated off IR before he could suit up. The winger will slot back into the Stars' top line along side Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, as well as returning to the power play, where he has tallied five points while averaging 4:26 of ice time.