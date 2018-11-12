Stars' Alexander Radulov: Activated off injured reserve
Radulov (lower body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Monday's matchup with Columbus, per the NHL media site.
Radulov was already confirmed as being in the lineup by coach Jim Montgomery, but needed to be officially activated off IR before he could suit up. The winger will slot back into the Stars' top line along side Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, as well as returning to the power play, where he has tallied five points while averaging 4:26 of ice time.
More News
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Will suit up Monday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Placed on IR•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Won't play against Sharks•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Out for for next three games•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Officially out Thursday•
-
Stars' Alexander Radulov: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...