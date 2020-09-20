Radulov posted an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Radulov contributed to chaos in front of the net that allowed Jamie Oleksiak to bury a loose puck for the Stars' second goal. The helper extended Radulov's point streak to four games -- he has a goal and three assists in that span. The Russian winger has produced 15 points, 39 shots on goal and 34 hits in 22 contests.